Special education teacher faces new sexual assault charges

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A special education teacher awaiting a sexual-assault trial in Connecticut faces new charges after another student told police he had sex with her.

The Connecticut Post reports (http://bit.ly/2f9UoEQ ) that 31-year-old Laura Ramos turned herself in on Wednesday on two additional counts of second-degree sexual assault.

Police say a second student in the special education program told them in June that he had sex with Ramos. Investigators say there may be other victims.

Ramos resigned from Central High School in Bridgeport after she was accused of having sex with an 18-year-old student. Police say Ramos acknowledged several sexual encounters that occurred between December and April. She has pleaded not guilty in that case.

Ramos’ lawyer says she maintains her innocence. She is free after posting $50,000 bond.

___

Information from: Connecticut Post, http://www.connpost.com

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.