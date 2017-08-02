501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Soggy shore town OKs…

Soggy shore town OKs renewed court fight against dunes

By The Associated Press August 2, 2017 11:36 am 08/02/2017 11:36am
Share
This July 31, 2017 photo shows a no swimming sign in one of numerous large pools of water that have formed on the beach in Margate N.J. due to heavy rains. The water is blocked from draining into the ocean by new sand dunes being built as part of a storm protection program that Margate residents vigorously fought, claiming that the dunes would cause exactly the type of standing water that has occurred. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

MARGATE, N.J. (AP) — A soggy New Jersey shore town is resuming its costly and thus far futile court battle against protective sand dunes.

Officials in Margate, a coastal town just south of Atlantic City, voted Wednesday to seek a court injunction to halt half-finished dune work that has caused huge ponds of standing water on the beach.

In years of opposition and lawsuits trying to block the project before it started, Margate officials and individual homeowners argued that the dunes would trap water up against a wooden bulkhead at the sand’s edge.

When weekend storms dumped a half-foot of water on Margate, that’s exactly what happened.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Tuesday started pumping the water over the dunes as a short-term fix.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News Latest News Living News National News Travel News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

August Entertainment Guide 2017

Fill up your calendar with these events around town.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?