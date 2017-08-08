501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Sheriff: Kentucky woman set…

Sheriff: Kentucky woman set husband on fire after argument

By The Associated Press August 8, 2017 9:24 am 08/08/2017 09:24am
Share

CORBIN, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky woman who authorities say set her husband on fire and then drove him to a hospital has been arrested and charged with assault.

News outlets report the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says 40-year-old Vera Wooten poured gasoline on her husband and set him ablaze following a fight at their home in Corbin Monday night. Deputies say she then drove him to a hospital for treatment.

The husband was flown to a Cincinnati hospital in critical condition, with burns on more than 50 percent of his body.

Wooten is being held in the Laurel County Detention Center. It’s unclear if she has a lawyer.

The sheriff’s office is investigating.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Photos: Tysons Corner through the years

Tysons Corner has changed drastically over the last few decades. Take a look at photos from the last 90 years of the area of Fairfax County.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?