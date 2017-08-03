Senate OKs Trump’s pick for No. 2 job at Energy Department

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has confirmed President Donald Trump’s choice to be the Energy Department’s No. 2 official.

Dan Brouillette of Texas — an executive at USAA insurance company — was approved by a 79-17 vote on Thursday.

Back in June, Brouilette won the endorsement of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee. But his confirmation was held up by Republican Sen. Dean Heller of Nevada.

Heller, Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and other Nevada lawmakers oppose the Trump administration’s plans to revive the Yucca Mountain nuclear waste repository outside Las Vegas.

Heller and Cortez Masto voted against Brouilette’s confirmation.

Brouillette has lobbied for Ford Motor Co. and was staff director of the House Energy and Commerce Committee. He worked at the Energy Department under President George W. Bush.

