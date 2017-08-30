501.5
Sect leader in abuse case refusing to eat, officials say

By The Associated Press August 30, 2017 3:05 am 08/30/2017 03:05am
In this Aug. 20, 2017 photo provided by the Cibola County Sheriff's Office, Deborah Green, leader of the paramilitary Christian sect Aggressive Christianity Missions Training Corps, is arrested outside of the group's secluded Fence Lake, N.M., compound after Cibola County deputies raided the grounds. Green and seven members of the group are facing charges in connection with a child abuse and child sexual abuse investigation in New Mexico. (Cibola County Sheriff's Office via AP)

GRANTS, N.M. (AP) — Officials say a leader of a New Mexico paramilitary religious sect facing child sexual abuse charges is refusing to eat.

Court documents filed this week say Deborah Green of the Aggressive Christianity Missions Training Corps has not eaten any food or drank water for at least three days.

A motion filed in the 13th Judicial District Court in Cibola County sought to send Green to a hospital for emergency services. The motion was granted, but Green’s medical condition is not known.

Green recently was indicted on various charges including kidnapping and criminal sexual penetration of a child.

Her indictment came after authorities raided her group’s secluded compound in western New Mexico in connection with a child abuse and child sexual abuse investigation.

The sect was founded in Sacramento, California.

