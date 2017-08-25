501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Sect leader: Commune safe,…

Sect leader: Commune safe, child sexual abuse claims ‘fake’

By The Associated Press August 25, 2017 3:00 am 08/25/2017 03:00am
Share
In this undated photo, James Green, co-leader of the Aggressive Christianity Missions Training Corps, waits in the parking lot of the Cibola County Magistrate Court in Grants, N.M. Four members of the New Mexico paramilitary religious sect rocked by child sexual abuse allegations were arrested while trying to flee the state in two vans full of children, authorities said Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017. (Adron Gardner/Gallup Independent via AP)

GRANTS, N.M. (AP) — The leader of a New Mexico paramilitary religious sect rocked by child sexual abuse allegations says “hundreds of kids” have safely passed through the group’s compound in New Mexico.

But James Green told the KOB-TV in Albuquerque (https://goo.gl/mY9EKV ) on Thursday that the Aggressive Christianity Missions Training Corps teaches children living at a secluded compound to avoid speaking with law enforcement because members have experienced “tons of persecution” over the years in California, Oregon and New Mexico.

Green told the station the compound had been subjected to drive-by shootings and unlawful raids by law enforcement agencies.

He says child sexual abuse charges filed against his wife, Deborah, were “all fake.”

Deborah Green and seven other members are facing various charges in connection with a child abuse and child sex abuse investigation.

Green is asking Gov. Susana Martinez to visit the commune.

___

Information from: KOB-TV, http://www.kob.com

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

See what the White House looks like after renovations

After three weeks of renovations, President Donald Trump's Oval Office has a new look.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?