Sam Speights’ desperate effort to stay alive during Harvey

By The Associated Press August 28, 2017 3:01 am 08/28/2017 03:01am
Sam Speights tries to hold back tears while holding his dogs and surveying the damage to his home in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Rockport, Texas. Speights tried to stay in his home during the storm but had to move to other shelter after he lost his roof and back wall. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

ROCKPORT, Texas (AP) — Emergency officials in the coastal town of Rockport, Texas, say they consider it almost miraculous the death toll from Harvey’s landfall hasn’t been higher.

Thirty-seven-year-old Sam Speights easily could have been a victim. He says he survived by dodging, weaving and running from his trailer home to a pickup truck to a concrete block structure after the hurricane hit Friday night.

When nearly everyone else on his street had fled, he hunkered down. Harvey flattened nearly everything on his street, a line of trailer homes on a 10-foot rise three miles from the Gulf of Mexico. Speights says he has lost everything.

Rockport emergency management spokesman Bill Terry estimates that it will be three to four weeks before essential services can be restored and people can return to their homes.

