Reports: US plans trade action over China copyright piracy

Reports say the Trump administration may use a rarely invoked trade law to compel China to crack down on theft of copyrights, patents and other intellectual property.

The Wall Street Journal and New York Times reported Wednesday that U.S. trade officials are discussing ways to counter such piracy.

The reports cited unnamed people familiar with the situation as saying that the Trump administration also was considering how to fend off technology sharing demands from Beijing as part of its ambitious Made in China 2025 blueprint.

Foreign companies have long complained over rampant piracy and technology theft by Chinese companies. Though he has at times sought a more conciliatory approach, President Donald Trump also has lambasted China over such problems and over the massive U.S. trade deficit.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.