Report: Inmate used hole to pass between high-security cells

By The Associated Press August 8, 2017 6:46 pm 08/08/2017 06:46pm
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — An investigative report says a hole between high-security cells at an Ohio prison was so big an inmate was able to shimmy through to play cards with prisoners next door but it wasn’t discovered until an inmate was killed.

The State Highway Patrol report released this month says the hole wasn’t discovered until inmate Casey Pigge (pihj) used a cinder block from the wall to kill his cellmate.

The Ohio prisons agency tells the Dayton Daily News steel plates have now been installed on cell walls.

Pigge was sentenced to life without parole for the 2016 death of cellmate Luther Wade. He has pleaded not guilty to killing a fellow inmate in a prison transport van in February.

An attorney representing Pigge says he is unfamiliar with the report and is focusing on Pigge’s current case.

Information from: Dayton Daily News, http://www.daytondailynews.com

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

