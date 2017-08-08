501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Recording: Woman, 83, says…

Recording: Woman, 83, says she wants son’s ex dead, laughs

By The Associated Press August 8, 2017 11:43 am 08/08/2017 11:43am
Share
FILE - Thes July, 27, 2017 file photos, provided by Plainfield Police Department show Pauline Chase, 83, left, and her son Maurice Temple, 63, both from Plainfield, N.H. During a hearing Monday, Aug. 8, 2017, prosecutors played phone calls between Chase and a hit man. Chase and Temple have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder, solicitation to commit murder and attempt to commit murder. Prosecutors say the hit man went to police. (Plainfield Police Department via AP)

CLAREMONT, N.H. (AP) — An 83-year-old New Hampshire woman accused in a murder-for-hire plot involving her son’s ex-wife is heard on recordings laughing and saying she wants her former daughter-in-law dead.

During a hearing Monday, prosecutors played phone calls between Pauline Chase and a hit man. Chase and her son, 63-year-old Maurice Temple, both of Plainfield, have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder, solicitation to commit murder and attempt to commit murder.

Prosecutors say the hit man went to police.

In one call, the man asks Chase if she’s sure she wants the woman dead. Chase responds, laughing, “Yes, that’s right.”

Temple’s lawyer says Temple wasn’t part of the plan until the hit man persuaded him to be.

The hearing was continued to Thursday. No arguments have been heard yet for Chase.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Winners: WTOP's 2017 Top 10 contest

The votes are in! See who has the best barbecue, brews and brunch in the D.C. area!

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?