Record label: Chester Bennington’s funeral held days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Chester Bennington’s record label said the Linkin Park singer’s private funeral was held over the weekend in Los Angeles.

Warner Bros. Records said the private service at South Coast Botanical Garden in Palos Verdes Estates took place Saturday. More than 500 family members and friends, including Linkin Park members and other musicians, attended. Mike Shinoda and Joe Hahn of Linkin Park, as well as Ryan Shuck — who comprised Dead By Sunrise with Bennington — gave eulogies.

Bennington hanged himself from a bedroom door in his home near Los Angeles last month. His death was ruled a suicide.

Robert DeLeo and Dean DeLeo of Stone Temple Pilots, Kings of Chaos drummer Matt Sorum, Damon Fox and Jimmy Gnecco performed “Amazing Grace” at the funeral. Bennington joined Stone Temple Pilots in 2013 for two years.

Warner Bros. also said more than 300 fan-organized memorials were held around the world for Bennington.

Linkin Park’s nonprofit Music for Relief, founded in 2005, has launched the One More Light Fund in honor of the late singer. The band also shared on its website the phone number for the Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

