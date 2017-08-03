Rapper Macklemore cited for driving on suspended license

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities in Washington state say the rapper Macklemore has been cited for driving on a suspended license over an unpaid ticket.

Seattle news station KCPQ-TV reported Wednesday (https://goo.gl/kz1Nov ) that the citation came after Macklemore’s sedan was struck by a pickup truck north of Seattle on Friday.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Heather Axtman says Macklemore, whose real name is Benjamin Haggerty, wasn’t injured. She says he has since paid the ticket and his license is no longer suspended.

Axtman says the 24-year-old driver of the pickup was injured and taken to a hospital. He was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

The Seattle-based Macklemore is known for his top-charting 2012 song “Thrift Shop” with Ryan Lewis. The duo swept the rap Grammys in 2014.

