501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Quads on the quad:…

Quads on the quad: Quadruplets begin colleges in Connecticut

By The Associated Press August 26, 2017 10:09 am 08/26/2017 10:09am
Share
This April 22, 2017 photo provided by Kim Wade, shows her quadruplet sons from left: Nigel, Zachary, Nicholas, and Aaron Wade in Liberty Township, Ohio. The quadruplets will be the second set quads to attend Yale University in New Haven, Conn., since 2010, (Kim Wade via AP)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Two sets of quadruplets are about to begin college at schools 10 miles (16 kilometers) apart in Connecticut.

Michael, Vincent, Anna and Sofia Ciacciarella (CHICH-ah-rehl-ah), of Naugatuck, are the first set of quads ever to attend Quinnipiac University.

Aaron, Nick, Zach and Nigel Wade, of Liberty Township, Ohio, will be the second set of quads at Yale since 2010.

A spokesman for the Western Interstate Commission on Higher Education could not say how many quads have attended the same school, but he says having two sets so close together is as rare as witnessing a total solar eclipse.

Records show 512 sets of quadruplets were born in the country in 1999.

The 18-year-olds all requested to live in separate dorms and are all on different academic tracks.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

See what the White House looks like after renovations

After three weeks of renovations, President Donald Trump's Oval Office has a new look.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?