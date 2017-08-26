Quads on the quad: Quadruplets begin colleges in Connecticut

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Two sets of quadruplets are about to begin college at schools 10 miles (16 kilometers) apart in Connecticut.

Michael, Vincent, Anna and Sofia Ciacciarella (CHICH-ah-rehl-ah), of Naugatuck, are the first set of quads ever to attend Quinnipiac University.

Aaron, Nick, Zach and Nigel Wade, of Liberty Township, Ohio, will be the second set of quads at Yale since 2010.

A spokesman for the Western Interstate Commission on Higher Education could not say how many quads have attended the same school, but he says having two sets so close together is as rare as witnessing a total solar eclipse.

Records show 512 sets of quadruplets were born in the country in 1999.

The 18-year-olds all requested to live in separate dorms and are all on different academic tracks.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.