Home » Latest News » National News » Protesters vow to continue…

Protesters vow to continue sit-in after UNC clears site

By The Associated Press August 31, 2017 10:47 am 08/31/2017 10:47am
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Protesters are vowing to continue a sit-in protesting a Confederate statue even after the University of North Carolina removed picnic tables, tarps and other equipment from the site.

Police officers and other university officials removed the objects from around the statue known as Silent Sam on Thursday morning. The protesters chanted, “This racist statue has got to go” while the items were carried away. At least 10 protesters were still sitting on the pedestal of the statue after the items were cleared. Signs that had been taped to the statue were also removed.

UNC senior Tori Darden says the protesters had been warned the previous day that the police wanted to clear the area. But they plan to maintain their presence.

