501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Priest kept child porn…

Priest kept child porn as ‘revenge’ on God for poker losses

By The Associated Press August 25, 2017 9:06 am 08/25/2017 09:06am
Share

HONESDALE, Pa. (AP) — A New Jersey priest says he was trying to get revenge on God for poker losses when he collected computerized child pornography at his weekend home in Pennsylvania.

The Rev. Kevin Gugliotta was sentenced Thursday to 11½ to 23½ months in the Wayne County jail, receiving credit for 10 months he’s already served. He pleaded guilty to a single count of disseminating child pornography.

Pretrial records show Gugliotta told probation officers he felt God was attacking him when he lost poker tournaments and games, and got “revenge” by collecting the porn. The Archdiocese of Newark says Gugliotta, who had been assigned to a church in Union County, New Jersey, is removed from active ministry and could be defrocked.

Defense attorney Jim Swetz confirmed revenge was the priest’s “reason” for collecting the porn.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

See what the White House looks like after renovations

After three weeks of renovations, President Donald Trump's Oval Office has a new look.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?