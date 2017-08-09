501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Priest accused of groping…

Priest accused of groping teenage girl is released from jail

By The Associated Press August 9, 2017 5:30 pm 08/09/2017 05:30pm
Share

MORRISTOWN, N.J. (AP) — A newly ordained Roman Catholic priest accused of groping a 13-year-old girl under her skirt won’t have to remain in jail while the charges are pending in New Jersey.

A judge ruled Wednesday, rejecting requests from Morris County prosecutors that the Rev. Marcin Nurek remain jailed until the matter is resolved or be required to wear a monitoring device.

The 37-year-old priest was charged last week with child endangerment and criminal sexual contact. He’s accused of touching the girl’s buttocks over her underwear and telling her she was “sexy.”

The Diocese of Paterson has put Nurek on administrative leave. But his lawyer said Wednesday that the diocese has offered to provide Nurek with housing while the charges are pending.

Nurek is an emigrant from Poland. He was ordained into the priesthood in July.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Photos: Tysons Corner through the years

Tysons Corner has changed drastically over the last few decades. Take a look at photos from the last 90 years of the area of Fairfax County.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?