501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Police: Stabbing suspects made…

Police: Stabbing suspects made donation in victim’s name

By The Associated Press August 4, 2017 1:06 pm 08/04/2017 01:06pm
Share
This undated photo released by the Chicago Police Department shows Wyndham Lathem, an associate professor of microbiology and immunology at Northwestern University. An arrest warrant was issued Monday, July 31, 2017, for Lathem and another man in connection to the stabbing death of a Chicago man on July 27. (Chicago Police Department via AP)

CHICAGO (AP) — Investigators believe that a Northwestern University professor and a University of Oxford staffer wanted in the fatal stabbing of a Chicago man drove to Wisconsin after the slaying and made a $1,000 donation to a library in the dead man’s name.

Chicago police spokesman Frank Giancamilli says it’s unclear why Wyndham Lathem and Andrew Warren made the donation after the slaying of Trenton James Cornell-Duranleau. Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, police Lt. Ed Grittzner says a person handed a library worker $1,000 in cash.

Cornell-Duranleau’s body was found in Lathem’s Chicago apartment on the night of July 27. Police suspect he was killed several hours earlier and that the donation was made before the body was found.

Cornell-Duranleau moved to Chicago from the Grand Rapids, Michigan, area after receiving his cosmetology license.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Education News Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Sales tax holidays for Md., Va.

See when D.C. Maryland and Virginia are having their sales tax holidays — and which items are tax-exempt.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?