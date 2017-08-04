Police: Stabbing suspects made donation in victim’s name

CHICAGO (AP) — Investigators believe that a Northwestern University professor and a University of Oxford staffer wanted in the fatal stabbing of a Chicago man drove to Wisconsin after the slaying and made a $1,000 donation to a library in the dead man’s name.

Chicago police spokesman Frank Giancamilli says it’s unclear why Wyndham Lathem and Andrew Warren made the donation after the slaying of Trenton James Cornell-Duranleau. Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, police Lt. Ed Grittzner says a person handed a library worker $1,000 in cash.

Cornell-Duranleau’s body was found in Lathem’s Chicago apartment on the night of July 27. Police suspect he was killed several hours earlier and that the donation was made before the body was found.

Cornell-Duranleau moved to Chicago from the Grand Rapids, Michigan, area after receiving his cosmetology license.

