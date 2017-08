By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Human remains have been found in a shopping cart in New York City.

Police made the discovery Wednesday night in the Bronx. WCBS-TV reports police found a man’s remains inside a cardboard box in a shopping cart that was covered by a black bag.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

No further details were immediately released.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.