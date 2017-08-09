501.5
Police search for bicyclist robbing taxi drivers in traffic

By The Associated Press August 9, 2017 6:16 am 08/09/2017 06:16am
NEW YORK (AP) — Police in New York City are searching for a bicyclist who they say is targeting unsuspecting taxi drivers and robbing them.

WNBC-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2wsEskZ ) police released surveillance footage of the bike riding thief Tuesday. In the surveillance video, a man is seen approaching a cab stopped in traffic before grabbing money from the shirt pocket of a driver and fleeing on his bike. In another robbery, the suspect punches a cab driver before stealing $200.

Police say the man has robbed at least seven drivers in Manhattan since the end of June. They say the suspect has stolen more than $600 in cash.

Information from: WNBC-TV, http://www.nbcnewyork.com

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

