501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Police officers corral loose…

Police officers corral loose pig; jokes ensue

By The Associated Press August 14, 2017 2:29 am 08/14/2017 02:29am
Share

WOOLWICH TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Police in New Jersey were put to the test over the weekend when they were called to catch a loose pig.

NJ.com reports (http://bit.ly/2fDoErQ ) three Woolwich Township police officers responded to a call about a mischievous pig roaming a township neighborhood Saturday morning. According to police, the officers used a makeshift lasso and dog treats to lure the pet pig back into its owner’s yard.

In a self-deprecating Facebook post the Woolwich Township Police Department quipped, “No pig(s) were hurt in the process.” The department also invited commenters to make their best “pig/bacon/cop” jokes.

The department’s piggy post has received more than 400 likes and 70 comments.

___

Information from: NJ Advance Media.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Restaurants in Rehoboth and Dewey

Beach-bound? Check out these restaurant recommendations from WTOP employees.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?