Police officer wounded in New York City responding to call

By The Associated Press August 10, 2017 8:35 pm 08/10/2017 08:35pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a New York City officer was shot and wounded in Brooklyn by a gunman who later committed suicide.

Police Commissioner James O’Neill says two officers responded Thursday to a call about an emotionally disturbed 29-year-old man in an apartment in Brooklyn’s Cypress Hills. When the officers entered, the man opened fire, striking one in the right arm as he entered a bedroom. Two other shots hit his bulletproof vest. He did not return fire.

The 30-year-old officer was stable at Jamaica Hospital.

The gunman barricaded himself in and held police at bay for hours, standing outside with their guns drawn.

When police stormed the apartment, they found him dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The commissioner said his mother had first called 911.

No IDs were immediately released.

