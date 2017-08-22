501.5
Sheriff: Video shows judge’s shooting outside courthouse

By The Associated Press August 22, 2017 9:04 am 08/22/2017 09:04am
FILE - In this March 17, 2013, file photo, Nathaniel Richmond, father of Ma'Lik Richmond, apologizes to the victim and her family after his son and co-defendant Trent Mays, were found delinquent on rape and other charges after their trial in juvenile court in Steubenville, Ohio. A prosecutor said Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, that Nathaniel Richmond was the man who shot and wounded Jefferson County Judge Joseph Bruzzese. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, Pool)

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (AP) — A sheriff says the man who shot a judge outside an Ohio courthouse drove to a neighboring bank, walked quickly toward him from a parked car and fired, and the judge returned fire.

Jefferson County Sheriff Fred Abdalla says surveillance video captured the scene Monday in Steubenville (STOO’-behn-vihl).

The suspect, 51-year-old Nathaniel Richmond, was fatally shot by a probation officer. The wounded judge was expected to survive.

Abdalla says Richmond had arrived at the bank a short while before the shooting, left and then returned and shot the judge as he walked into work.

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register in nearby West Virginia reports the judge was overseeing a wrongful death case that Richmond filed against a housing authority over a fire that killed Richmond’s mother and a toddler.

