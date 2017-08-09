501.5
Police investigate 2 unrelated triple shootings in St. Louis

By The Associated Press August 9, 2017 8:13 am 08/09/2017 08:13am
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police are investigating two unrelated triple shootings.

Police say two females and a male were shot about 5 p.m. Tuesday when an unknown shooter fired into a group of people who were fighting.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports it’s not known how many people were involved in the fight. A police spokeswoman says the women were in stable condition and the male victim was in critical condition.

Officials are also investigating another triple about 5 miles (8 kilometers) away from the first shooting. Police said late Tuesday that three male gunshot victims were being treated for their wounds.

No other details were immediately available.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

