Police hunt for killer of baby goats left on owner’s steps

By The Associated Press August 9, 2017 9:07 am 08/09/2017 09:07am
WEST BROOKFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Police in Massachusetts are looking for the killer of two baby goats whose necks were snapped and whose bodies were left on the back steps of their owner’s home.

West Brookfield police tell the Telegram & Gazette (http://bit.ly/2uFJ314 ) the 3-month-old miniature Norwegian goats had their necks broken.

Sgt. Matthew Letendre says, “There’s no question it was intentional.” He says they were not killed by another animal.

Their bodies were found by their owner Monday morning. Police believe they were killed Sunday night or early Monday.

Information from: Telegram & Gazette (Worcester, Mass.), http://www.telegram.com

