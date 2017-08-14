501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Police: Heroin overdose leads…

Police: Heroin overdose leads to funeral escort crash

By The Associated Press August 14, 2017 7:14 am 08/14/2017 07:14am
Share

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities say a driver overdosed on heroin behind the wheel and crashed into a police cruiser leading a funeral procession in West Virginia.

The Herald-Dispatch reports that Huntington police say a green sedan ran a red light and struck the cruiser driven by a reserve officer about 3:40 p.m. Saturday. No one was injured and the cruiser was damaged but still drivable.

Criminal complaints from Cabell County Magistrate Court say the driver is identified as a 44-year-old Hurricane woman who told police she’d injected heroin before driving. She was found unconscious and revived with naloxone.

The woman refused medical attention and was arraigned for a misdemeanor DUI charge before being held in Western Regional Jail.

Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli says two passengers in the sedan also were cited for misdemeanors.

___

Information from: The Herald-Dispatch, http://www.herald-dispatch.com

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Restaurants in Rehoboth and Dewey

Beach-bound? Check out these restaurant recommendations from WTOP employees.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?