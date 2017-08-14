501.5
Police: Alaska man made fake 911 call to divert pursuit

By The Associated Press August 14, 2017 2:59 pm 08/14/2017 02:59pm
KASILOF, Alaska (AP) — Alaska State Troopers say a man made a fake 911 call about shots fired to try to divert a trooper who was pursuing his pickup truck.

Clayton Nelson of Kasilof (kah-SEE-lawf) is charged with felony eluding, reckless driving, terroristic threatening and other charges.

Troopers say Nelson was wanted on an outstanding felony warrant.

A trooper Saturday attempted to stop Nelson, who drove off and was apprehended after a pursuit.

Investigators determined Nelson made a false 911 call while being pursued.

Spokeswoman Megan Peters says Nelson called from his truck to report shots fired at a business not within the trooper’s patrolling area.

A message left with the Kenai public defender’s office was not immediately returned.

This version corrects that that one 911 call was made, not multiple calls.

