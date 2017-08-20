501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Police: 26 taken to…

Police: 26 taken to hospitals after bus interstate crash

By The Associated Press August 20, 2017 12:14 pm 08/20/2017 12:14pm
Share

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a bus flipped over after colliding with a tractor-trailer on a Pennsylvania interstate, sending more than two dozen people to hospitals.

State police say the rig’s front end collided with the rear of the bus around 3:30 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 78 in Williams Township. Police said the bus overturned and landed on its side.

Police say the crash caused several injuries. All 26 people on the small, private bus were taken to hospitals. St. Luke’s University Health Network spokesman Sam Kennedy told The (Allentown) Morning Call three of the eight people taken there were admitted with serious but not critical injuries.

A state police official says there was no immediate word on who owns the bus or where it was headed.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

'Her name is ringing out now'

Hundreds of mourners packed into a downtown Charlottesville theater to remember Heather Heyer, killed during last weekend's protests. See photos of the memorial.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?