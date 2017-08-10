501.5
Police: 2 girls put infant in fridge while baby-sitting

By The Associated Press August 10, 2017 8:22 am 08/10/2017 08:22am
SALEM, Mass. (AP) — Two teenage girls face charges after Massachusetts police say they put an infant they were baby-sitting inside a refrigerator and closed the door.

The girls were released to their parents after their arraignments Tuesday in juvenile court on charges of child endangerment and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Their names were not made public because of their ages.

Police became aware of the Monday night incident after a social media video surfaced of the child crying and the girls laughing. The girls were baby-sitting for a family in Danvers.

The baby’s mother told WBZ-TV she was angry but does not think the girls intended to harm the infant. The mother says her child is fine.

