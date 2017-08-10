501.5
Police: 12-year-old poured boiling water on NYC girl’s face

By The Associated Press August 10, 2017 8:00 am 08/10/2017 08:00am
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police say a 12-year-old girl poured boiling water on another girl during a sleepover, leaving her with severe burns.

Police say the girl has been charged with assault in the Monday attack that left an 11-year-old with second-degree burns to her face, shoulders, neck and chest.

According to police, Jamoneisha Merritt was at a friend’s home in the Bronx when the 12-year-old girl at the sleepover boiled water and then poured it on Merritt while she slept on a couch.

Merritt was taken to Harlem Hospital in serious but stable condition.

