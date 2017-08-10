501.5
Police: 1 dead in officer-involved shooting in NW Indiana

By The Associated Press August 10, 2017 9:39 am 08/10/2017 09:39am
DYER, Ind. (AP) — A police spokesman says one suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting in northwestern Indiana.

Lake County sheriff’s department spokesman Mark Back says the shooting happened about 6 a.m. Thursday in the town of Dyer, Indiana, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) south of Chicago.

Chicago television stations are reporting that the shooting happened in Indiana following a police chase that started in suburbs south of Chicago. Back says he can’t confirm those details.

Television helicopter video shows the windows on the car’s passenger side broken, with the car partly off the street.

Back says he doesn’t yet have details about the circumstances of the shooting.

Calls to other police agencies weren’t immediately returned.

