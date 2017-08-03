501.5
Pilot dies when plane crashes into backyard near Sacramento

By The Associated Press August 3, 2017 8:22 pm 08/03/2017 08:22pm
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say the pilot of a small plane died after crashing in a backyard near Sacramento.

The crash occurred Thursday near McClellan Airfield, a former U.S. Air Force base about 10 miles northeast of downtown Sacramento.

Capt. Chris Vestal of the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District says the pilot was the only person on board. He says the plane crashed near chicken coops roughly 100 feet from a home and took down several power lines.

Aerial images showed the plane on its belly in an overgrown yard with its tail wedged under a structure. The home is directly under the approach path for the runway at McClellan.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor says the aircraft crashed under “unknown circumstances.” He says the aircraft was a homebuilt Lancair IV-P.

Gregor says the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

