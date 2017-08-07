PBA50-DeHayes Insurance Group Championship Standings

|Monday
|At Pro Bowl West
|Fort Wayne, Ind.
|(n-non-member)
|Second Round
(After 16 games; top 40 advance to match play)
1, Parker Bohn III, Jackson, N.J., 3,806. 2, Brian Voss, Centennial, Colo., 3,675. 3, Rick Francis, Linden, Calif., 3,670. 4, Mike Dias, Lafayette, Colo., 3,663. 5, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 3,652. 6, Pete Weber, St. Ann, Mo., 3,640. 7, Mike Scroggins, Amarillo, Texas, 3,632. 8, Brian Kretzer, Dayton, Ohio, 3,624. 9, Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, 3,619.
10, Amleto Monacelli, Venezuela, 3,594. 11, Norm Duke, Clermont, Fla., 3,585. 12, Ryan Shafer, Horseheads, N.Y., 3,579. 13, John Burkett, Southlake, Texas, 3,578. 14, Kenny Parks, Hammond, Ind., 3,572. 15, Bob Learn Jr., Erie, Pa., 3,552. 16, Ron Mohr, Las Vegas, 3,550. 17, Mark Sullivan, Indianapolis, 3,544. 18, Bryan Goebel, Shawnee, Kan., 3,539. 19, Brian LeClair, Delmar, N.Y., 3,529.
20, Patrick Shipley, Spring Valley, Calif., 3,513. 21, Sammy Ventura, Syracuse, N.Y., 3,510. 22, Toby Contreras, Lee’s Summit, Mo., 3,503. 23 (tie), Darryl Bower, Middletown, Pa., and Gary Alstott, Washington, Ill., 3,488. 25, David Axon, Bellevue, Neb., 3,476. 26, Lennie Boresch Jr., Kenosha, Wis., 3,466. 27, Eddie Graham, Centerville, Ohio, 3,464. 28, Hugh Miller, Mercer Island, Wash., 3,454. 29, Larry Verble, Mason, Mich., 3,451.
30, Christopher Keane, Cape Coral, Fla., 3,450. 31, Rick Zakrajsek, Lorain, Ohio, 3,429. 32, Greg McDaniel, Kimball, Neb., 3,413. 33, John Brockland, St. Charles, Mo., 3,407. 34, John Petraglia, Jackson, N.J., 3,406. 35 (tie), Harry Sullins, Chesterfield Twp., Mich., and Tony Johnson, Canton, Ohio, 3,398. 37, Gary Schluchter, Femont, Ohio, 3,390. 38, Don Blatchford, Santa Monica, Calif., 3,385. 39, Scott Greiner, Platte City, Mo., 3,384. 40, Bill Nichols, Bella Vista, Ark., 3,375.
41, Brian Cooper, Henderson, Nev., 3,373. 42, Timothy Regan, East Northport, N.Y., 3,372. 43, Tom Carter, Columbus, Ohio, 3,369. 44, John Dudak, Orland Park, Ill., 3,363. 45, Tom Baker, King, N.C., 3,358. 46, Robert Leonard Sr, Lockwood, N.Y., 3,351. 47, Ernie Segura Jr., Taylor, Mich., 3,338. 48, Todd Kjell, Roscoe, Ill., 3,326. 49, Warren Nelson, Hemet, Calif., 3,324. 50, Jimmy Jean, Kathleen, Ga., 3,323. 51, Scott Sustar, Medina, Ohio, 3,312.
51, n-John Thompson, Sarasota, Fla., 3,312. 53 (tie), Billy Froberg, St Joseph, Mich., and ss-Dave Bernhardt, Romeo, Mich., 3,306. 55, Joe Scarborough, Charlotte, N.C., 3,299. 56, Bo Goergen, Sanford, Mich., 3,298. 57, Conn Casey, Canada, 3,295. 58, Paul McCordic, Sugar Land, Texas, 3,288. 59, Mike Keough, Stockton, Calif., 3,285. 60, Jeffery Johnson, Freeport, Ill., 3,263.
61, Lee Brosius, Ashburn, Va., 3,262. 62 (tie), Mark Everette, Aliquippa, Pa., and Brian Miller, Springfield, Ohio, 3,258. 64, John Kidwell, Indianapolis, Ind., 3,252. 65, Don Sylvia, Daytona Beach, Fla., 3,249. 66, Don Herrington, Ballston Lake, N.Y., 3,245. 67 (tie), Keith Lesko, Chicago, and Steve Stein, Staten Island, N.Y., 3,243. 69, Michael Chrzanowski, Shepherd, Mich., 3,239. 70 (tie), Patrick King, Yankton, S.D., and Lew Elting, Carlsbad, Calif., 3,237.
72, n-John Chapman, Canada, 3,224. 73, William Banks, Laurel Hill, N.C., 3,221. 74, Tommy Brodowski, New Hyde Park, N.Y., 3,209. 75, n-Mike Boogren, Bloomington, Ill., 3,205. 76, Barry Clare, Bayside, N.Y., 3,203. 77, Glenn Morgan, Carson City, Nev., 3,202. 78, Ted Staikoff, Black Hawk, S.D., 3,200. 79, Emilio Mora Sr, Defiance, Ohio, 3,199. 80, Edward Silva, Manteca, Calif., 3,198. 81, Terry Rohrer, Ft. Wayne, Ind., 3,193.
82, James Knoblauch, Waukesha, Wis., 3,185. 83, Chris Fedden, Albany, N.Y., 3,181. 84, Dale Eagle, Twin Falls, Idaho, 3,150. 85, Steven Jansson, Barnes, Wis., 3,143. 86, Charlie Gadd, Lake Worth, FL, 3,141. 87, Kevin Foley, Reno, Nev., 3,132. 88 (tie), James Storts, Westfield, Ind., and Dale Csuhta, Wadsworth, Ohio, 3,124. 90, Paul Mielens, Menomonie, Wis., 3,114. 91, Richard Hunt, Valparaiso, Ind., 3,111.
92, Bill Hewlett, Las Vegas, 3,108. 93, n-Frank Lorenzini, Fort Wayne, Ind., 3,094. 94, Ron Profitt, Brookville, Ohio, 3,092. 95, Gary Kammes, Winfield, Ill., 3,091. 96, Todd Saeger, Watertown, Wis., 3,084. 97, Chuck Richardson, The Villages, Fla., 3,083. 98, Tommy Martin, Millington, Tenn., 3,081. 99, n-John Henry Jr., Fort Wayne, Ind., 3,073. 100, David Rosengarten, Gardendale, Ala., 3,070. 101, Bill Sparks III, Canton, Ohio, 3,069.
102, Ross McDonald, Clarksville, Md., 3,066. 103, Mike Schmid, St. Paul, Minn., 3,059. 104, Warren Burr, Wilmington, Del., 3,048. 105, Robert Donovan, Prattsville, N.Y., 3,031. 106, Tom Howison, Chillicothe, Ohio, 3,029. 107, Raymond Scrivens, Jr., Athens, Pa., 3,026. 108, Steven Banks, Leesburg, Va., 2,986. 109, Mike Moore, Marietta, Ohio, 2,982. 110, n-William Helinski, Youngwood, Penn., 2,897. 111, Mike Watson, Grass Valley, Calif., 2,894.
112, n-Joseph Woznicki, Lakeland, Fla., 2,890. 113, James Souder, Greeneville, Tenn., 2,871. 114, Arthur O’connor, Middle Village, N.Y., 2,851. 115, Jim Pitts, Elmira, N.Y., 2,826. 116, Don Lane, San Francisco, 2,807. 117, Tim Pierce, Portland, Ore., 2,769. 118, Brendan Bierch, Grafton, Mass., 2,140. 119, Danny Clark, New Palestine, Ind., 1,560. 120, Robert Michalojko, Pittsburgh, 1,510. 121, Gary Faulkner, Norfolk, Va., 1,430.
