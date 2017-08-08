PBA50 DeHayes Insurance Championship Results

|Tuesday
|At Pro Bowl West
|Fort Wayne, Ind.
|Final Standings
1, Pete Weber, St. Ann, Mo., $7,500.
2, Norm Duke, Clermont, Fla., $4,000.
3, Amleto Monacelli, Venezuela, $2,500.
4, Parker Bohn III, Jackson, N.J., $2,000.
5, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., $1,750.
___
Match One – Bohn def. Williams, 212-206.
Match Two – Duke def. Bohn, 224-217.
Semifinal – Duke def. Monacelli, 268-224.
Championship – Weber def. Duke, 279-255.
