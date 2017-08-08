501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » PBA50 DeHayes Insurance Championship Results

PBA50 DeHayes Insurance Championship Results

By The Associated Press August 8, 2017 11:35 pm 08/08/2017 11:35pm
Share
Tuesday
At Pro Bowl West
Fort Wayne, Ind.
Final Standings

1, Pete Weber, St. Ann, Mo., $7,500.

2, Norm Duke, Clermont, Fla., $4,000.

3, Amleto Monacelli, Venezuela, $2,500.

4, Parker Bohn III, Jackson, N.J., $2,000.

5, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., $1,750.

___

Stepladder Results

Match One – Bohn def. Williams, 212-206.

Match Two – Duke def. Bohn, 224-217.

Semifinal – Duke def. Monacelli, 268-224.

Championship – Weber def. Duke, 279-255.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Winners: WTOP's 2017 Top 10 contest

The votes are in! See who has the best barbecue, brews and brunch in the D.C. area!

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?