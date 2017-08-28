Paramilitary sect members indicted in child abuse case

GRANTS, N.M. (AP) — A grand jury has indicted four members of a New Mexico paramilitary religious sect in connection with a child abuse and child sexual abuse investigation.

The Cibola County grand jury voted late Friday to indict the four members of the Aggressive Christianity Missions Training Corps after a magistrate judge refused to lower bonds.

Sect co-leader Deborah Green is facing charges of failure to report a birth, child abuse and sexual penetration of a minor.

Peter Green faces 100 counts of criminal sexual penetration of a child on suspicion of raping a girl from the time she was 7.

Two others face failure to report a birth charges.

The group, founded in California, says the allegations are totally false.

