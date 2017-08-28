501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Paramilitary sect members indicted…

Paramilitary sect members indicted in child abuse case

By The Associated Press August 28, 2017 3:18 am 08/28/2017 03:18am
Share

GRANTS, N.M. (AP) — A grand jury has indicted four members of a New Mexico paramilitary religious sect in connection with a child abuse and child sexual abuse investigation.

The Cibola County grand jury voted late Friday to indict the four members of the Aggressive Christianity Missions Training Corps after a magistrate judge refused to lower bonds.

Sect co-leader Deborah Green is facing charges of failure to report a birth, child abuse and sexual penetration of a minor.

Peter Green faces 100 counts of criminal sexual penetration of a child on suspicion of raping a girl from the time she was 7.

Two others face failure to report a birth charges.

The group, founded in California, says the allegations are totally false.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

See what the White House looks like after renovations

After three weeks of renovations, President Donald Trump's Oval Office has a new look.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?