501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Owner of defunct 'Dirty…

Owner of defunct ‘Dirty Dancing’ resort seeks clean-up help

By The Associated Press August 2, 2017 8:30 am 08/02/2017 08:30am
Share

LIBERTY, N.Y. (AP) — The owner of the now-defunct Catskills resort that inspired the film “Dirty Dancing” is seeking government help in cleaning up contamination left behind during the property’s glory days.

The Times Herald-Record of Middletown reports (http://bit.ly/2hne9cA ) a subsidiary of Westchester-based Cappelli Enterprises has asked the New York Department of Environmental Conservation to designate the former Grossinger’s resort site a brownfield.

Such a designation would make the dilapidated property eligible for state aid in removing contamination from underground fuel tanks, dry-cleaning chemicals and other resort-related operations.

The owner wants to demolish the last remaining buildings and construct a 300-room hotel and housing complex.

Grossinger’s was the most famous of the Catskills’ old Borscht Belt resorts, operating for nearly 70 years before closing in 1986, a year before “Dirty Dancing” was released.

___

Information from: The Times Herald-Record, http://www.th-record.com

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Consumer News Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

August Entertainment Guide 2017

Fill up your calendar with these events around town.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?