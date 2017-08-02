501.5
Ohio man charged in 2 fires that killed 9 pleads not guilty

By The Associated Press August 2, 2017 1:05 pm 08/02/2017 01:05pm
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man indicted on aggravated murder charges for two fires on the same street that nine people has pleaded not guilty.

Fifty-eight-year-old Stanley Ford, of Akron, appeared for an arraignment Wednesday in Akron. His $7 million bond was continued.

Ford is charged in a May 15 fire that killed two adults and five children. He’s also charged in an April 2016 fire that killed 66-year-old Lindell Lewis and 65-year-old Gloria Hart.

Those killed in May were 35-year-old Dennis Huggins, his partner, 38-year-old Angela Boggs, and five children: 14-year-old Jered Boggs, 6-year-old Daisia Huggins, 5-year-old Kylle Huggins, 3-year-old Alivia Huggins and 16-month-old Cameron Huggins.

Authorities have not released a possible motive. The fires were within a block of Ford’s house.

Ford’s attorney didn’t immediately return a call for comment.

