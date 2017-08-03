501.5
Officials: Woman found dead in US park was from China

By The Associated Press August 3, 2017 11:26 am 08/03/2017 11:26am
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say the woman found dead in Yosemite National Park was from China.

Park spokesman Scott Gediman says the woman has been identified as 27-year-old Chaocui Wang of China.

Officials on Monday confirmed the death on the Pacific Crest Train, in the northwestern portion of the California park.

About a week ago, the body of a Japanese tourist who was hiking the Pacific Crest Trail was found in a river in Kings Canyon National Park.

The body of 32-year-old Rika Morita was found July 23 submerged in the south fork of the Kings River at the 10,000-foot (3,000-meter) level of the park.

The body was retrieved a day later.

Runoff from a record winter snowfall in the Sierra Nevada has swollen rivers, making them swift and treacherous.

