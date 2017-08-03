501.5
Officials: Trump greenlights attack planes for Nigeria

By The Associated Press August 3, 2017 2:25 pm 08/03/2017 02:25pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is greenlighting a nearly $600 million sale of 12 high-tech attack planes to Nigeria, even as human rights groups raise concerns about abuses by the African nation’s security forces.

That’s according to officials briefed on the matter who weren’t authorized to comment publicly and requested anonymity.

Former President Barack Obama had abruptly put the sale on hold in his last days in office, after a Nigerian bombing that killed civilians and aid workers. Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari (moo-HAH’-mah-doo boo-HAH’-ree) discussed the sale in his first phone call with President Donald Trump.

The State Department notified Congress late Wednesday of its plans to approve the sale. That starts a 30-day period in which lawmakers could try to block the sale. It’s unlikely Congress will block the sale.

