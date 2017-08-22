Officials end search for missing helicopter crew in Hawaii

HONOLULU (AP) — A massive ocean search for five soldiers who disappeared after a helicopter crash last week ended Monday after no signs of life were spotted.

Crews from the Army, Coast Guard, Navy and local agencies in Hawaii searched around the clock. Strong currents moved the wreckage into a deep-water search area that spanned 72,000 nautical miles (115,873 kilometers).

Maj. Gen. Christopher Cavoli says the five soldiers who represent the best and brightest of America have not been found.

1st Lt. Kathryn Bailey of Hope Mills, North Carolina was among the missing. Chief Warrant Officer 3 Brian Woeber of Decatur, Alabama and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Stephen Cantrell of Wichita Falls, Texas were also on the helicopter.

Also missing are Staff Sgt. Abigail Milam of Jenkins, Kentucky, and Sgt. Michael Nelson of Antioch, Tennessee.

