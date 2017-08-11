501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Officials: Baby found in…

Officials: Baby found in plastic bag doing ‘remarkably well’

By The Associated Press August 11, 2017 10:27 am 08/11/2017 10:27am
Share
This undated photo provided Elmira Police shows Harriette Hoyt. An 8-month-old baby found alive in a plastic bag outside a home had been abandoned there several days, authorities said. Elmira police said neighbors checking out a noise early Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, and found a baby whose feet were sticking out of the bag. Hoyt was being held Wednesday in the Chemung County Jail and has been charged with attempted murder. (Elmira Police via AP)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (AP) — Officials say an 8-month-old baby found abandoned in a plastic bag left in the backyard of a New York home is doing “remarkably well.”

Chemung County Assistant District Attorney Terry Northrup says the infant remained in stable condition at a Rochester hospital Friday, three days after she was found in a white plastic garbage bag left near bushes behind a home in Elmira.

Authorities say the child’s 17-year-old mother, Harriette Hoyt, of Sayre, Pennsylvania, abandoned her child in the yard around noon last Saturday. Neighbors checking on an animal-like sound coming from the yard discovered the baby early Tuesday afternoon.

Hoyt was charged with attempted murder. She remains in the county jail on $250,000 cash bail.

The lawyer representing her wasn’t available for comment.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Restaurants in Rehoboth and Dewey

Beach-bound? Check out these restaurant recommendations from WTOP employees.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?