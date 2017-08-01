501.5
Officer released from hospital after being shot 4 times

By The Associated Press August 1, 2017 2:21 am 08/01/2017 02:21am
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio police officer who was shot four times while responding to a domestic violence call last month has been released from the hospital.

At a news conference Monday, Uniontown police Sgt. David White thanked the doctors and nurses who treated him at Summa Health in Akron.

The 25-year police veteran was shot July 9 while responding to a report of a domestic disturbance at a home in Uniontown. Police say Ryan Probst opened fire as officers arrived, hitting White four times. Another officer returned fire, killing Probst.

The Stark County sheriff says Probst had a history of confrontations with police.

White will undergo extensive physical therapy and is not expected to return to duty for at least eight months.

Topics:
Latest News National News
