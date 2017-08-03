Off-duty sheriff’s deputy revives unconscious man at NY gym

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (AP) — An off-duty officer in upstate New York is being praised for saving a man who collapsed while exercising at a gym.

Erie County Sheriff’s Deputy Richard Lundberg was working out at the gym in the Buffalo suburb of Cheektowaga (cheek-tuh-WAH’-guh) Wednesday when he noticed another man exercising had collapsed. Police say Lundberg sprang into action, immediately performing CPR on the unresponsive man.

Lundberg then used an automated external defibrillator to help revive the man. Police say by the time first responders arrived, the man was responsive with a steady heartbeat.

Lundberg’s no stranger to heroic actions. The sheriff’s office says Lundberg’s K-9 found a lost autistic teen in 2016. And in 2014, the deputy used a defibrillator to help revive a man who had passed out in a Springville restaurant.

