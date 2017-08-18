501.5
North Carolina police shoot, injure stabbing suspect

By The Associated Press August 18, 2017 4:47 am 08/18/2017 04:47am
EDEN, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a North Carolina police officer shot and wounded a suspect fleeing the scene of a double stabbing.

Eden Police Department Capt. John Edwards tells local news outlets that officers and Rockingham County sheriff’s deputies responded at 2:30 p.m. Thursday to a reported assault at an apartment complex. Officers had been told that a 44-year-old woman and a 7-year-old child had been stabbed.

A man suspected in the stabbings had fled on foot. Edwards says officers found the suspect on a nearby street and that officers shot him during the confrontation. He was airlifted to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem.

The stabbing victims were treated at a local hospital. Edwards says the woman, child and stabbing suspect all survived their injuries.

No other information was immediately released.

