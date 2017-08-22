501.5
North Carolina county commissioner calls slaves ‘workers’

By The Associated Press August 22, 2017 6:06 pm 08/22/2017 06:06pm
This Nov. 19, 2014, photo shows Tim Sutton. A North Carolina county commissioner referred to slaves as "workers" during a discussion on removing a Confederate statue. The Times-News of Burlington reports Alamance County Commissioner Tim Sutton made the comments during an unscheduled discussion on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, regarding a Confederate statue in downtown Graham, the county seat. (Sam Roberts/The Times-News via AP)

GRAHAM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina county commissioner referred to slaves as “workers” during a discussion on removing a Confederate statue.

The Times-News of Burlington reports Alamance County Commissioner Tim Sutton made the comments during an unscheduled discussion on Monday regarding a Confederate statue in downtown Graham, the county seat. A group appeared before the board of commissioners to ask them to consider keeping the statue.

Sutton, who admitted he’s a chartered member of the Sons of the Confederacy, told the meeting “I am not going to be a victim of political correctness.” He was talking about his great-grandfather’s death when he said, “some guys on the farm, you can call them slaves if you want to, but I would just call them workers, that they raised a good bit of my family.”

Information from: Times-News, http://www.thetimesnews.com

