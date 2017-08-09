501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » No hogwash: Pigs shut…

No hogwash: Pigs shut down Ky. highway after semi overturns

By The Associated Press August 9, 2017 12:22 pm 08/09/2017 12:22pm
Share

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Police and animal control officers are trying to pen up pigs that got loose when a tractor-trailer overturned on an interstate highway in Kentucky.

Media report the crash happened Wednesday morning in Louisville and shut down the Interstate 65 North ramp to Interstate 64 East. Photos show police and firetrucks blocking the roadway and pigs standing near a concrete barrier.

Police say the 150 pigs were headed to the Swift plant in a section of Louisville known as Butchertown.

LMPD Traffic Unit investigator Donney Smith told WAVE-TV that some of the pigs died in the crash and others were injured. He said the driver was hospitalized with minor injuries.

Smith said Swift plant officials plan to euthanize the injured pigs and the rest will be taken to the plant.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Photos: Tysons Corner through the years

Tysons Corner has changed drastically over the last few decades. Take a look at photos from the last 90 years of the area of Fairfax County.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?