New Mexico police: Shooting at public library

By The Associated Press August 28, 2017 7:49 pm 08/28/2017 07:49pm
CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico state police say there has been a shooting at a public library in the eastern New Mexico community Clovis.

Officer Carl Christiansen said Clovis police responded to the library this afternoon in response to a report of an active shooter. He could not immediately say whether there were any fatalities or injuries.

The Eastern New Mexico News reports that police scanner traffic reported air ambulances have been dispatched and at least one victim was taken to Clovis Municipal Airport for transport to a hospital in Lubbock, Texas.

Clovis is about 200 miles east of Albuquerque, near the Texas state line.

Topics:
Education News Latest News National News
