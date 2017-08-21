501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » New lawsuit alleges Baylor…

New lawsuit alleges Baylor failures under new rape policies

By The Associated Press August 21, 2017 10:19 pm 08/21/2017 10:19pm
Share

WACO, Texas (AP) — A woman who reported that she’d been sexually assaulted is suing Baylor University, alleging questions she faced from the university shifted blame away from her attacker toward her.

The lawsuit filed in a Waco federal court on Monday alleges Baylor’s response to the attack violated federal Title IX laws against gender discrimination. That was even though university officials said new policies had been implemented before the attack in response to a sexual violence scandal that embroiled the Baylor football program.

The Waco Tribune-Herald reports the lawsuit alleges the student, identified only as “Jane Doe 11,” was attacked in April and questioned by Baylor officials about the clothes she wore and what she’d had to drink.

This is the eighth lawsuit filed amid the growing scandal and the fifth still active.

___

This story has been corrected to date victim’s assault in April 2017, not 2014.

___

Information from: Waco Tribune-Herald, http://www.wacotrib.com

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Education News Latest News National News Sports
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Photos: Millions watch eclipse across US

An estimated audience of 200 million people will watch the moon move in front of the sun, either in person, on TV or online.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?