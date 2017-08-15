New charges in crackdown on violent Long Island gangs

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — Federal authorities have unsealed a new indictment in the continuing crackdown against violent gangs on Long Island.

Acting U.S. Attorney Bridget M. Rohde says three more Bloods members from the Nassau County hamlet of Roosevelt face charges stemming from the Bloods’ war with the Crips gang.

The updated indictment names seven defendants and adds charges that include racketeering and conspiracy to murder rival gang members.

About 20 Crips members were previously arrested.

In neighboring Suffolk County, police have swept up dozens of suspected MS-13 members in the past year following the deaths of 17 people in possible gang violence.

President Donald Trump visited the area in July and pledged to “destroy” MS-13 and similar organizations.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.