Mississippi high school football player dies after practice

By The Associated Press August 2, 2017 11:16 am 08/02/2017 11:16am
ECRU, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi high school football player has died after his team’s first preseason practice.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that Ty Rayford was found unresponsive at his home Monday night after the practice.

He was about to start his senior year at North Pontotoc High School.

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green says Rayford had a history of elevated blood pressure. After being found at home, he was pronounced dead at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.

WTVA-TV reports a prayer vigil was held at the school Tuesday evening. The football field was filled with friends, family, students and others from the community.

