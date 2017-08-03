501.5
Tiny mermaid-painted building apparently drifted 200 miles

By The Associated Press August 3, 2017 11:37 am 08/03/2017 11:37am
In this Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017 photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, a tiny house with a mermaid on the side floats adrift in the Gulf of Mexico south of Grand Isle, La. The Coast Guard asks the public for any information regarding the dock. (Petty Officer 3rd Class Travis Magee/U.S. Coast Guard via AP)

GRAND ISLE, La. (AP) — A tiny building sporting a painting of a blonde, blue-tailed mermaid apparently drifted 200 miles from Florida to south of Louisiana.

The Coast Guard released a photo of the floating dock found 180 miles south of Grand Isle, Louisiana. Petty Officer Travis Magee says several people have reported seeing it on Key West, Florida.

A Coast Guard news release says it was reported to have broken free from its mooring without anyone aboard.

The building is green with lavender trim. The side that would have faced land features a painting of the mermaid, a sea turtle and an octopus. Above the blue door on one end, a sign appears to include the word “Shed.”

Information from: The Advocate, http://theadvocate.com

